Grandma dies of dogs

A great British grandmother tragically lost her life this week, being devoured by two dogs who escaped their master’s awakening.

The drama took place on a Friday afternoon at The Rolly Regis near Birmingham.

According to West Midlands Police, 85-year-old Lucille Downer was brutally assaulted by hounds while in her backyard.





The animals appeared to have gone through a hole in the garden fence before attacking the grandmother.

She was seriously injured, and was taken to the nearest hospital where she died of her wounds.

“Lucille was a mother, grandmother and great-grandmother who worked all her life as a cook at the Bromford retirement home in West Bromwich,” her family said in a statement.

“Born in Jamaica, she immigrated to the UK in her early twenties. She has always lived at The Rolly Regis and her family and society will never forget her.”

A 43-year-old man, believed to be the owner of the animals, has been arrested for criminal negligence.

West Midlands Police said he was released on conditions pending further investigation.