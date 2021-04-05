Ankle injury Bianca Andreescu withdraw from the Billie Jean King Cup

On Sunday, Bianca Andreescu, Ontarian, said the ankle injury he suffered the night before in the Miami Open was not very serious, but it will take time to recover completely.

The Canadian Press

Andreescu, the ninth player in the world, said in a message on the official Canadian tennis account on Twitter that she “was relieved to say that this is not a serious injury and that he is comfortable and relaxed.” Training, I’ll be back to the game soon.

The 2019 US Open champion added that she had subsequently decided to withdraw from the Billie Jean King Cup.

Canada will face Serbia in the competition on April 16-17.

“I want to make sure I’m ready for the mud season, as well as the rest of the season,” Andreescu said.

The final of the Miami Open Women’s Championship on Saturday between Canadian and Australian Ashley Barty was cut short when Andreescu was unable to complete the match after injuring her right ankle.

Andreescu was disqualified as she slipped 6-3, 4-0.

The eighth seed fell on the field in the third half of the second half and was visibly injured. Soon after, she requested a physical therapist to attend and, in case aspects changed, received treatment.

PHOTO LYNNE SLADKY, Associated Press Bianca Andreescu

She returned for another match, but her journeys were difficult. Then she buried her face as she tried to hold back her tears before heading to the net to greet Barty and finish the game.

The 20-year-old Andreescu made four consecutive games before the final.