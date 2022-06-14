Great Discount on AOC 27″ PC Gaming Monitor Pre-Sale!

Therefore, this Cdiscount offer is interested in PC gaming monitor from AOC, a well-known brand in this field, model 27G2AE/BK. As the name suggests, it is equipped with a 27-inch LED-backlit IPS panel with FHD resolution (1920 x 1080) with a refresh rate of 144Hz, 1ms response time, 250 cd/m² and a dynamic contrast ratio of 1000:1/2000000 : 1.

To ensure optimum gaming comfort on this large panel, this AOC monitor is loaded with features like G-Sync, FreeSync Premium, and anti-glare and anti-blue light filters. It is also possible to configure contrast, brightness and different display variations according to your uses via an integrated menu.

It doesn’t beat on the connector side, with two HDMI ports, a DisplayPort, a VGA jack, a headphone jack, and an audio line-in. It also has two 2-watt speakers. Thus, this AOC monitor does its job very well for PC gaming, but it can also provide entertainment with consoles.

Not to spoil anything, it showcases a very typical red and black player design, which requires space to fully express itself due to its 68.6 cm board.