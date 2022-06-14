Liz Cheney: The Solitude of Courage

Politicians receive endless criticism more than praise.

Of course, part of the blame can be justified.

Most of it usually stems from a serious misunderstanding of the real business of elected officials.

Of course, it doesn’t help when you leave a bitter and frustrated deputy who, like Claire Samson, calls her colleagues “green plants.”

Believe me if I tell you that the vast majority of elected officials work so hard, that they often endanger their health and their spouse’s.

Believe me also if I told you that instead of those elected officials who are easy to criticize, you would have, nine times out of ten, the same reactions and the same decisions.

That is why when an elected official, no matter where, has exemplary demeanor of courage and integrity, it seems to me that he should be emphasized.

The US Congressional Commission of Inquiry began to storm the Capitol on January 6, 2021 detailing the evidence it presented.

It will seek to show that Donald Trump did everything to nullify the outcome of the ballot.

He lit the fuse, encouraged the boasters who were armed and infinitely more organized than he had thought, and waited until their failure was clear before asking them to withdraw from the occupied Capitol, and tried everything to obstruct the ratification of the results. in the major states.

The expression “attempted coup” is not very strong.

Equally seriously, by lending credence to the far-fetched and baseless notion that the elections were stolen, Trump and his cronies are undermining the entire legitimacy of the American political system.

The inquiry is co-chaired by a Republican-elect, Liz Cheney, who is completely isolated in a party that has become a cult of Donald Trump’s cult, mainly because elected Republicans fear the former president will release his group after them and endanger them. re-elected.

Trump and his entourage are determined to get Mr.I Cheney, who plans to run for re-election, publicly supports whoever is vying for the Republican nomination for his seat in Wyoming.

“Tonight I say this to my fellow Republicans who stand up for the indefensible: The day will come when Donald Trump leaves, but the shame will remain,” Ms.I Cheney.

“In our country, we do not swear to an individual or a political party, but to defend the American Constitution.”

Too bad if defending his honor and oath endangers his political life.

The saddest thing is that a lot of Republicans think like her, but don’t you dare say it.

It will be discovered that he reprimands M.I Cheney for being a Republican, a conservative, and even very dumb for being the daughter of the darker Dick Cheney.

However, it seems to me that ideological and partisan considerations no longer exist when it comes to questions that are fundamental in principle.

MI Cheney, whatever one may think of one’s opinions on other matters, shows courage and justice which would honor an elected office.