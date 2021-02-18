Great goal scored against Everton

Algerian international winger Riyad Mahrez scored a wonderful goal against Ancelotti’s comrades in the match between Everton and Manchester City, which ended with an incredible victory over Guardiola’s men, No. 16 in a row.

The Greens’ captain, who made a call to the wing, took advantage of a pass from Bernardo Silva, who gave her the ball at the entrance to the area, before the opposing goalkeeper fired. Mahrez’s strike hit the goalkeeper vertically before continuing its way to Everton’s net and regaining the advantage for his team (63 ‘), 1-2.

It is his sixth goal in the Premier League this season, and his seventh in all competitions.

After a quarter of an hour, Mahrez handed a ball to Gabriel Jesus, who found Bernardo Silva for the third goal after an excellent group stage of play (77).

So Manchester City, who won 3-1 in this late game, are now 10 points ahead of their rivals Manchester United and Leicester City by 14 days from the end of the tournament.

DZfoot.com