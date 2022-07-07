Great needs must be met after a Palmarol fire

The mayor of this Abetepe-Quest municipality, Veronique Auben, reports receiving enough clothes, but donations are still needed, especially to help families feed themselves.
” Right now, the really needed needs are food, all personal products, hygiene products too, cat and dog food, and litter. We also need a lot of cash donations. This is really what needs to be filled out now. »
Kitchen equipment, including stoves and boilers, is also part of the needs that must be met for families who have lost their homes.
Garage sale and crowdfunding
Véronique Aubin adds that the municipality of Palmarol will soon publish on its Facebook page links to crowdfunding platforms GoFundMe aimed at raising funds for affected families.
Additionally, the garage sale will be Friday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., in the Palmarol Municipal Garage, with items received as donations that the affected families did not need.
The people have been very generous. So the way it works is that people will be able to come and buy things for a reasonable donation to return all profits to the victims.Mrs. Aubin explains.
