Great needs must be met after a Palmarol fire

The mayor of this Abetepe-Quest municipality, Veronique Auben, reports receiving enough clothes, but donations are still needed, especially to help families feed themselves.

” Right now, the really needed needs are food, all personal products, hygiene products too, cat and dog food, and litter. We also need a lot of cash donations. This is really what needs to be filled out now. » – Quote from Veronique Aubin, Mayor of Palmarol

Kitchen equipment, including stoves and boilers, is also part of the needs that must be met for families who have lost their homes.

Mayor of Palmarol, Veronique Aubin. (Archives) Photo: Radio Canada / Alexia Martel-Desjardins

Garage sale and crowdfunding

Véronique Aubin adds that the municipality of Palmarol will soon publish on its Facebook page links to crowdfunding platforms GoFundMe aimed at raising funds for affected families.

Additionally, the garage sale will be Friday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., in the Palmarol Municipal Garage, with items received as donations that the affected families did not need.