Ground bed and protein signals. Usinsk airlines are fighting for orders

For the fifth year, Air New Zealand will implement Skynest’s new sleeper system on its flights, where passengers will have the opportunity to book a one-hour slot.

The carrier started flights to New York last year, but now passengers can also pay for a so-called Skycouch, a kind of improvised bed suddenly created from a row of two seats next to each other, according to Bloomberg. .

But don’t leave behind Qantas, which is now investing millions of dollars in new airline lounges in an effort to secure new orders. At the end of 2025, Qantas will launch its first of five flights, connecting Sydney with New York and London. For this reason, the carrier has ordered twelve modified Airbus SE A350-1000 aircraft, in which passengers will have extra legroom and a special room to stretch out.

Many people who travel this route are looking for a little extra relief, Brent Thomas, executive travel editor at House of Travel, told Bloomberg.

According to Lynn Geragtioff, Air New Zealand’s reservations editor, demand for travel from Australia to the US has been high since the summer. But it also affected prices, because, thanks to demand, companies could pass fuel costs on to their passengers more easily.

United Airlines said this week that first-quarter profit will be double its original estimates. Analysts estimate that Qantas, which was only a week away from collapse during the pandemic, will post record profits.