The head of German diplomacy opens the way for the Leopard tanks to Ukraine

Barbock said it would open the way to Ukraine for Polish Leopard tanks. At this point, this question has not been asked. “If they asked us, we wouldn’t stand in the way,” she added.

Germany is crossing an unprecedented threshold LCI In the voice of Minister A. birbock. She said she would “not object” if Poland sent the Panthers.

– I heard you said, if the Poles send him, you won’t go against him?

A. Burbock: You understand me well. pic.twitter.com/HGykBGhocL – Darius Rochebin January 22, 2023

Several NATO countries have Leopard tanks, but their transfer to Ukraine requires Berlin’s approval.

Poland is ready to send Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine, even without Berlin’s consent. This was stated by Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki on Sunday, describing the German position as “unacceptable”. According to Morawiecki, Warsaw wants to build a smaller coalition that will be willing to provide Ukraine with tanks and other equipment that Russia attacks.

And representatives of fifteen countries supporting Ukraine on Friday at a meeting at the US Air Force Base Ramstein in Germany did not, contrary to expectations, decide to supply Leopard tanks to the Ukrainian armed forces. German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius later said a decision would be issued in the coming days.