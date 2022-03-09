Guy LaFleur and Kim St-Pierre Honored by Hockey Canada

Hockey Canada announced Wednesday that legends Jay LaFleur, Kim St-Pierre and Lanny MacDonald are the new winners of the Canada Hockey Medal.

• Read also: Victory dispels doubts of Mary Philip Pauline

This distinction, introduced in 2012, is given to Canadian hockey personals “whose role or service to the sport is considered extraordinary.” Only three people are the winners each year.

“Receiving the Medal of Hockey Canada is one of the most prestigious achievements for our sport, and the three winners honored in 2022 deserve that honor,” said Tom Rainey, CEO of Hockey Canada, in a press release.

“Jay, Lani and Kim have made tremendous contributions to the growth of hockey in our country and internationally, and we are thrilled with the celebration that awaits them. […] in june.”

The ceremony in Niagara Falls will honor the winners in 2020 and 2021. Ken Dryden, Bill Hay, Angela James, Sheldon Kennedy, Kevin Lowe and Dr. Charles Taton will be honored there.

Photo archive, QMI Kim St. Pierre

Selection winners

Lafleur no longer needs an introduction. The “Blonde Devil” is the Montreal Canadiens’ all-time leading scorer with 1,276 points and has won the Lord Stanley Cup six times with the Blue Blanc Rouge. His number 10 was raised to the heights of the residence family home. Considered one of the greatest players of all time in the National Hockey League (NHL), Lafleur was inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame in 1988.

For her, Kim St-Pierre is one of the best doors ever. She is the goalkeeper who has played the most number of matches (83) and who has won the most number of matches (64) under the maple leaf colors. His three Olympic titles attest to his unrivaled record. Now is the time for Saint-Pierre, who was inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame in 2021.

Known for his perseverance and impressive mustache, Lanny McDonald is one of the greatest players in Calgary Flames history. In addition to leading the Alberta team to their only Stanley Cup victory in 1989, MacDonald made an enormous contribution to the Canadian national team, both as a player and member of the coaching staff.