Quebec opens investigation into CHSLD Vigi Reine-Elizabeth

The Office of the Minister Responsible for Older Persons and Caregivers, Margaret Bliss, confirms, “An administrative investigation has been requested following complaints and management of COVID-19 outbreaks.”

It is difficult to get more details about the entourage of the minister, because the investigation is not over.

” We act with caution. We want to ensure the well-being of residents in all living environments in Quebec. In this CHSLD, we want to identify what could be problematic and implement solutions, if necessary. » – Quote from Office of the Minister Responsible for Seniors and Caregivers, Margaret Bliss

According to a government source, several complaints about CHSLD have reached 150 residents via an email to Minister Blais since the start of the pandemic and even in recent months.

This source familiar with the matter noted, “It is an institution that is recognized as problematic. Problems keep emerging, but nothing has been done.”

According to two other sources involved in the investigation, who are unable to speak due to ongoing checks, complaints are coming from employees and families of residents.

Staff shortages complicate outbreak management

Like many CHSLDs, Vigi Reine-Élizabeth has lost a lot of workers since the start of the pandemic, especially its attendee beneficiaries.

In November 2021, families complained in various media that the lack of staff made it difficult to provide basic care, even food. To make matters worse, an infestation of bed bugs infested one floor.

At the same time, when the outbreak was rampant, relatives complained that the elderly were locked in their rooms with planks installed in the lower half of the door frame.

“Actions taken during outbreaks can sometimes elicit questions and reactions from some families,” Vigi Santé’s executive vice president, Jean Hebert, wrote in an email to Radio Canada.

” Despite our efforts to establish a dialogue in order to find satisfactory solutions, sometimes persistent dissatisfaction occurs and families decide to convey their dissatisfaction to other levels. » – Quote from Jean Heber, Executive Vice President of Vigi Santé

The organization adds that it “has pledged to meet with all families in order to verify their level of satisfaction and identify improvements we can make to the quality and safety of care and the services we provide.”

“When we have recommendations, we quickly implement them in order to improve the quality and safety of services provided to CHSLD residents,” emphasizes Jan Heber.

According to an informed source, conditions at the facility have recently improved.

He was fined by CNESTT in 2020

In May 2020, CHSLD Vigi Reine-Elizabeth received support from the Canadian Armed Forces. In its report, the army reported a 30% shortage of medical personnel and escorts.

In the summer of 2020, the foundation received a Statement of Violation from the Committee on Standards, Equity, and Health and Safety at Work (CNESST) for failing to correct reported violations on port protection equipment and when traveling between hot and cold areas during the first wave.

In March 2021, the Administrative Labor Court declared that Vigi Santé ltée “did not adequately define the necessary measures to be taken to avoid the risk of transmission of COVID-19 during breaks and meals” at CHSLD Vigi Reine-Elizabeth.

Vigi Santé is a group of 15 CHSLDs private by agreement that receive funding from the Ministry of Health and must meet the same standards as public institutions.

One of them, CHSLD Vigi Mont-Royal, caught the eye during the first wave, when 100% of its residents contracted COVID-19. A malfunction in the ventilation system has been cited to explain the rapid spread of the virus.