Gymnase Drummond owners want flexibility

The owners of the Drummondville Training Center deplore the maintenance of the status quo regarding health measures in their institution. Happy with the recent flexibility afforded to their fellow restaurants, they urge Quebec to do the same for their sector of activity. Without a quick decision, they fear the worst for their business future.

The couple at work, Genevieve Lacharette and François Dechaise, can no longer see their devices unused due to health instructions. While they are happy that bars and restaurants can accommodate customers at full capacity on November 1, they feel left out by the government. I don’t understand why fitness centers are not included in these inscriptions , lamented the co-owner of Gymnase Drummond, François Deschais.

Obviously there’s a financial stake for us…by limiting us to half our capacity, it also restricts potential income and the grants expire at the end of October. Quote from:Geneviève Lacharité, co-owner of Gymnase Drummond

Since, according to them, there has never been an outbreak of COVID-19 in their organization where health instructions are strictly respected, the two Quebec entrepreneurs are urging to give them more flexibility as soon as possible. People when they attend their lessons, they are fixed in place. We can absorb more. Heart devices, one of two of which is doomed to fail, I think we can open them all up for more possibilities Mr. Deshaies suggested.

People are vaccinated. Respect the rules. We don’t want support, we want to welcome our world back so we can relive it as a gym, which we’ve been doing for 30 years! Quote from:Geneviève Lacharité, co-owner of Gymnase Drummond.

Some regulars also lament that this latest relaxation was not granted to gym owners. A similarly large gym is certainly not profitable. We wonder and expect it to end officially Someone said. This scenario, entrepreneurs will do everything to avoid it. Hence the importance that their screams from the heart do not remain ink on paper.

With increased operating costs and customers that we cannot accommodate, it brings us a financial stake and weakens the company. Of course, this is not what the government wants, and neither are we. Quote from:Geneviève Lacharité, co-owner of Gymnase Drummond.

CIUSSS MCQ and the office of Health Minister Christian Dube did not want to respond to the cry of the hearts of these two entrepreneurs.

From the report of Jean Francois Dumas