7 Features Of Tesla That Makes It The Ultimate Vehicle

Tesla was founded in July of 2003 and two years later, its first car was introduced. However, that’s not all.

The company has been continually innovating to improve its model and technology. This makes it the ultimate car for tech enthusiasts and those who are looking for a new or used car that can withstand the test of time!

Tesla is not celebrated for its disruptive technology alone. Its brand value has helped many other technologies to grow and thrive. Cryptocurrency is one of them.

Tesla started accepting Bitcoins in 2017, which caused a high demand for Cryptocurrency back then. It discontinued for a brief period, but in 2021, the electric car brand started accepting Crypto payments again.

Do you wonder why Tesla cars are so popular right from their launch? Let us look at some major features that make Tesla the ultimate vehicle.

Important Features Of Tesla

In this section, we’re going to talk about some of the important features of Tesla accordingly. So, read them all till the end and tell us what you think!

Autopilot Mode

When you activate the autopilot feature, it will take over steering, braking, and acceleration tasks for as long as your Tesla car is on a road with a clear path ahead of it.

The system will continue to monitor the road ahead and adjust its settings based on its surroundings. If the road becomes too dangerous for your car to handle, then it will stop automatically.

Bioweapon Filtration Mode

In Tesla cars, the bioweapon filtration mode filters out harmful bacteria, viruses and other pathogens that would otherwise be present in your car.

It is an environmental sensor that monitors the air quality in the vehicle and produces an alert if there are any chemicals present.

Karaoke

The touch screen in Tesla cars has built-in functionality to go through your music library. Tesla cars are connected to the internet, so they can stream songs.

The screen displays the song title as well as the artists. Then you can use the rotary dial to switch between the songs.

Easter Eggs

Tesla cars have a little-known feature called “easter eggs.” These are minor things that sometimes happen when you’re using your vehicle.

Easter eggs are little surprises that Tesla cars hide inside your car. They’re fun, they’re cute, and they make you smile every time you get in your car.

Auto Air Suspension

All Tesla cars have a suspension mode which can be set to different driving preferences. The default is comfort mode, which adapts to most road conditions.

In this mode, the Tesla car is well-suited to most driving situations. However, the suspension can be manually tightened in advance of a challenging road situation to optimize handling.

Sentry Mode

Recently, Tesla introduced the Sentry Mode in its vehicles. The Sentry Mode is something like a security guard of your car.

This mode allows the car to watch and record everything from the front camera. If something happens to it, it will start broadcasting the video of the event on the owner’s phone through the Tesla app.

The Car Keys

Last but not at all the least!

Tesla uses a unique system of digital encryption. The key fob has its own processor, which is completely separate from the rest of the car.

The processor is a microcontroller that’s pretty much exactly like what you’d use to program your Arduino or learn about electronics.

The only difference is that it’s programmed to be a key.

You can reprogram the fob to be anything you want it to be, which gives you control over when to start and stop charging. You can also set specific parameters on your Tesla.

For example, you can program the fob to only charge when the sun is up and the battery is empty. This could be helpful to people who need to charge their electric car overnight.

Conclusion

The Tesla electric vehicle is unique in today’s society. It has a lot of features that make it stand out from the others on the market.

It is true that Tesla vehicles are powered by electricity and are not as convenient as other vehicles when it comes to refueling.

What makes Tesla different is that it is not for everyone. It is for people who are willing to invest in the future of the automobile industry. The cost to make a Tesla is higher than a normal vehicle but it is all worth it in the end.