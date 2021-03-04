Haas presents their F1 in Russian colors

Thursday 4 March 2021 7:12 a.m.

US Formula 1 Haas, where Mick Schumacher will play one seat this season, on Thursday in the colors of the Russian flag – white, blue and red – presented the new main sponsor country brought by its other driver, novice Nikita Mazepin.

Seven-time world champion Michael Schumacher’s son, who will turn 22 on March 22, makes his Formula 1 debut in 2021 after winning the F2 championship, the elite waiting room, in which Mazepin finished fifth.

“I will never say nor say that (carrying the name Schumacher) was pressure. I am happy to hold that last name and would be happy to bring that name back to Formula 1,” nine years after his father’s last season, he explained in a hypothetical press conference.

“I’m so proud of it, it’s a drive every day,” said Schumacher Jr., part of the Ferrari Drivers Academy and thus is supported by the team his father made famous in early years. 2000.

In financial difficulties, after its partnership with Rich Energy ended in 2019, and mathematically, after being ranked ninth out of 10 in 2020, Haas needed capital, thus replacing its drivers Roman Grogan and Kevin Magnussen with two starters, in commercial potential. big .

Thus, Mazbin (22) brings in his bags a new main sponsor, the Russian company Uralkali, which specializes in the production and sale of potash, and whose father, businessman Dmitry Mazpin, serves as a non-executive director.

Uralkali will be featured in a single seat, dubbed VF-21, alongside German telecommunications brand 1 & 1, which accompanies Mick Schumacher’s arrival in Formula 1.

For his part, Mazpin had to explain himself to the controversy that followed him since December: In a video posted on social media, he was filming himself trying to touch the chest of a young woman who did not seem to agree.

“I made a huge mistake. I took responsibility for it, I learned the lessons,” the Russian said. “Being a Formula 1 driver means you become a role model for other young people. […] Thus, you have to adopt a certain way of acting. I didn’t, I realized it was unfortunately too late. “

Last year, Haas was only ahead of Williams in the ranking. Frenchman Roman Grosjean survived a terrible accident in Bahrain in November in one of his white, red and black cars.

The 2021 season, which starts on March 28 in Bahrain, promises to be just as difficult, with developments largely frozen to save money in the face of the coronavirus crisis.

“We are focusing our energies on the 2022 car when we hope there will be more equity,” said team captain Guenter Steiner, referring to the new regulations in place next year.