Trevor Litowski appointed as assistant coach for the Canadians

Dominique Ducharme hinted that the Canadian will hire a new assistant to help him in his duties as coach of the Canadian.

This is done since Trevor Litovsky was appointed by the Canadian.

The Canadians have appointed Trevor Litowski as assistant coach.#GoHabsGohttps://t.co/6NtS2bFCR4 – Montreal Canadiens (CanadiensMTL) July 21, 2021

The Canadian has yet to confirm the return of Alex Burroughs (expected to come soon), the group’s only Francophone assistant, but Litowski and Luke Richardson have a contract in their pocket for next season. Besides, do you mind that it’s not Quebec?

Consequently, CH is back in four-man form behind the bench as it was when Ducharme, Richardson and Kirk Muller assisted Claude Julien.

But let’s go back to Letowski, who no one seems to know. LetowsQUI, some little rascals will say…

Letoskey is an Ontario resident of Thunder Bay. He is 44 years old and has played for Pheonix Coyotes, Vancouver Canucks, Columbus Blue Jackets and Carolina Hurricanes. He played 616 NHL games.

He previously coached Sarnia Sting and most recently the Windsor Spitfires. So he worked with Alex Galchenyuk and Mikhail Sergachev.

Litowski has been at Windsor since 2015 and has been a captain since 2017. He has only spent three seasons as chief at Windsor because the OHL has not played during the pandemic.

The question that many people ask is why it was taken by CH. What is the link?

Answer: He worked with Dominique Ducharme at CMJ.

He was the head coach of the Windsor Spitfires at OHL and assisted Dominique Ducharme with the Canadian under-20 team. # the love https://t.co/jKEeDOllBx – Vincent Duquette July 21, 2021

Everything in everything.

Let’s see what he will do behind the pro bench for the first time in his career.

extension

– He worked for a few years with Tony D’Angelo in Sarnia. We know it’s a target for Mark Bergvin. Does he praise him or not?

– We will now follow up on the appointment of assistants at Laval with the new coach, Jean-Francois Houle.