Haiti: Police officers forcibly release imprisoned colleagues

A union official announced that Haitian police officers occupied a police station in Port-au-Prince on Wednesday until four officers were released they deemed to have been arrested and unfairly imprisoned.

This confrontation took place on the sidelines of a police demonstration, expressing their anger at the killing of four of their colleagues in a recent tragic operation against the gangs.

In uniform, police officers from a group called the “Phantom 509”, some of them masked and armed, explained to the media present at the scene that they could become violent if their comrades were not released.

“The police have released their colleagues who were in Delmas 33 police station,” Haitian National Police coordinator Jean Idler Lundy told AFP.

“It is the fruit of 25 years of frustration, as a result of the ill-treatment that the police have been subjected to for nearly 25 years,” justified the department inspector.

The reasons for and the length of imprisonment of these four officers were not specified, and a spokesperson for the foundation did not respond to Agence France-Presse’s requests.

Earlier today, Wednesday, demonstrators from the “Phantom 509” group crossed the main hubs of the Haitian capital to denounce the position of the High Command of the Haitian National Police, which it considered responsible for the recent operation against the gangs that had turned. In a fiasco.

Four police officers were killed during this intervention in the impoverished Village de Dieu neighborhood, and the police were further humiliated to see gang members confiscating their equipment.

On Tuesday evening, the National League for Human Rights announced on its Facebook page, with the supporting video, that an armored vehicle that had been abandoned had been immediately recovered. However, it has not yet recovered the bodies of the police officers who were killed during the operation.

“Instead of looking for the bodies to bury them, they went to look for their armored vehicle,” said Jan Edler on Monday. “This is what frustrates the police, and why did they demonstrate today,” the union official said.

The demonstrators are demanding the departure of Leon Charles, director of the National Front for Human Rights, “the first official”, as they said, for the killing of their colleagues.