Haitian president was accused of endangering journalists

On Tuesday, Haitian journalists’ associations denounced the statements made by President Juvenel Moise the previous day, in which the disputed head of state spoke of members of a gang “disguised” as representatives of the media.

“Gangs often disguise themselves as protesters and journalists to attack police officers on duty,” said Mr. Moyes, who was speaking before the United Nations Security Council.

For press advocates, these remarks risk exposing journalists to potential police brutality.

“The head of state justifies and presumes all the police brutality against those working in the field of journalism,” accuses the Association of Haitian Journalists (AJH).

At the same time, Moyes exposed journalists to all forms of assault and assault, ”the organization worries in a protest note.

In a statement released on Tuesday, the Haitian Internet Media Association “strongly condemned the irresponsible rhetoric made by Juvenil Moise”.

The impunity that armed gangs appear to be profiting from in the region is angering Haitians against authorities accused of inaction or even collusion with criminals.

After the political opposition and much of civil society contested his legitimacy, Juvenil Moss has faced repeated demonstrations in recent weeks.

These gatherings were often violently dispersed by police officers who were regularly targeting clearly identified journalists with tear gas canisters.

On Monday at the United Nations, Juvenil Moise expressed his desire to improve Haiti’s ranking in the world rankings for press freedom.

The Association of Haitian Journalists took the opportunity to recall the lack of legal progress in the recent cases of murder and disappearance of journalists.

Investigations into the murders of two journalists killed in June and October 2019 are far from over.

In the case of photojournalist Vladimir Leganiur, who went missing for nearly three years during a report released in a sensitive area of ​​the capital, police have not yet released the results of the DNA test allegedly taken in March 2018 on the remains. From the flesh.