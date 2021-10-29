Halloween costumes are banned in some schools

For several years, schools banned all accessories of a violent nature such as fake weapons or fake knives during Halloween. However, this year’s ban is specifically targeting certain costumes, including those representing characters from the popular series.

squid game It features 456 debtors who play boyish games, such as One, Two, Three, Sun or Marbles, hoping to win the equivalent of C$48 million. Those who fail are shot coldly.

Many institutions like the École Antoine-de-Saint-Exupéry in Saguenay don’t want to see these disguises in their backyard.

The effect of banning a uniform is less compared to the effect that can occur for example for a student who does not know what this uniform is can start asking questions. , says a spokesperson for the scolaire des Rives-du-Saguenay Service Center, Claudie Fortin.

Most parents agree with this rule, but others do not understand why this series is specifically targeted.

Halloween is supposed to be fun, it’s not supposed to be violent Mother thinks.

True, I don’t necessarily see the difference between them squid game And Avengers , mentions another mother.

The Minister of Education, Jean-François Roberge, denounces these restrictions on the freedom of children and states that scary characters are always part of the Halloween party.

According to Flavi Villeneuve,