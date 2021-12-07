Halo Infinite, Asterix & Obelix, and Farming Simulator 22: The 3 video games of the week

The last straight before Christmas and the last big game expected. Halo Infinite comes to light Xboxes, Asterix & Obelix arrives for the Romans and Farming Simulator 22 arrives to plant their seeds at home. Here are the three games we were able to test in the past few days.

infinite aura

After delaying it for almost a year, it’s finally here! Halo Infinite celebrates the 20th anniversary of the saga of Spartan John-117, aka Master Chief, who began his intergalactic adventures on Microsoft’s first Xbox console. So we find with certain pleasure this FPS mixed with SF and bodybuilding with great boosts of special effects. Studio 343 Industries here presents a more compelling open world, with a real playing field to achieve its ends and overthrow the alliance of several extraterrestrial races eager to enslave humanity, even to eradicate it. In its fun single-player campaign we approached Ubisoft’s Far Cry, the challenges are there, but we can blame the lack of life in nature that stretches as far as the eye can see, and which ones make the whole look a little cold to our taste. However, its multiplayer aspect that has to grow over the months is for this endless aura to find its interest, offering real moments of bravery and epic assaults that he lacks in his solo adventure. So 343 Industries offers a fun game that, however, does not meet the standards of its competitors such as Battlefield. However, this aura still has an undeniable charm, thanks to the humor that accompanies its campaign and frenetic multiplayer gameplay.

Halo Infinite, Microsoft, Xbox Series X/S, PC et Xbox One.

Asterix and Obelix beat them all!

The two partners that Albert Uderzo and Rene Goscinny created in 1959 captured almost all of the media. And at Christmas, Asterix and Obelix intend to set the mood in the homes with loud slaps. French publisher Microids offers Beat’em all in the great tradition of arcade games of the 80s and 90s, even in homage to the version proposed by Konami in 1992 simply called Asterix. Nearly 30 years later, Asterix and Obelix have slapped them all! He takes charge and strives to revive the irreducible duo of Gallic, this time in 2D. A style that sticks more to our heroes who would give it to their hearts content here to send home the Romans, who were still equally crazy when it came to rubbing their fists.

This new episode on console, especially lovable, doubles down on winks while the Mr Nutz Studio developers have apparently stolen the Panoramix magic potion to bring us the best mod for the series. We can also emphasize the desire to offer a fairly diverse gameplay, between grunting and strategy to rejuvenate players’ interest, as well as a two-player mode that increases the life of the game. Very good surprise.

Asterix and Obelix slap them all! , Microids, on Switch, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, PS5.

farming simulator 22

Already selling over 1.5 million copies since its release on November 22nd, Farming Simulator 22 assures its fans are still present and addicted to its gameplay. It must be said that the developers of Giant Software are pushing farming simulation to higher levels with know-how that has already proven its worth. And if you can always choose between farming and breeding, this 2022 edition offers chapters that encourage you to understand all the limitations, but also to immerse yourself for the first time in the chains of production. It is enough for him to become unbeatable in this profession and remain an admirer when his small farm begins to flourish. The usual gameplay elements are not forgotten and those who swear by mini-tractor or shared ride must know that over 400 official vehicles have been built and drivable in this exciting new edition.

Farming Simulator 22, Giant Software, sur PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Seris X/S, Xbox One, Stadia et Mac.