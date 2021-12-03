Handover of the CAN “main stadium” is still postponed

⚡ *[URGENT]* New date voucher * for the official acquisition of an Olympic Stadium and its annexes. It was scheduled to take place on Friday, and the ceremony was postponed to a later date by the Minister of Sports and Physical Education. 😫🚶🏾‍♂️# CAN2021 pic.twitter.com/6d6poJPmvc – Marc Lionel Chumo (@MarcCHOUAMO) December 3, 2021

And all the followers of African football. To be held on Friday, December 3rdOn the outskirts of Yaounde, KanNot yet determined. The infrastructure of 60,000 places, which is planned to host the inaugural meeting of the next African Cup of Nations, on January 9 between Cameroon and Burkina Faso, as well as other matches of Group A and the final, are still not ready.

In a letter dated Thursday, the Organizing Committee for the African Cup of Nations announced 2021 Raises ‘technical revenue operations’ on stadium site and ‘other constraints on the agenda’ To justify this new delay, on the delivery date initially set for 30 November, under the framework agreement signed with CAF on 22 October. On November 17 CAF Secretary General Veron Musingo has addressed a series of specific grievances to the organizing country From this 33rd edition, and in the forefront Delay in the Olympé . stadium work. “Know that if everything is not settled by November 30, 2021 (the date is then postponed to December 3, editor’s note), the opening match will take place elsewhere, as a responsible man threatened Gianni Infantino. Measures have already been taken in this direction, But that would be a pity for the organizing committee, and for CAF and Cameroon.”

From county to mishap, this Infinite construction site The picture is tarnished by the preparation for the African Cup that Cameroon has not organized since 1972. The Italian group Piccini, which in 2016 was responsible for the construction of this complex, was fired in favor of the Canadian company Magil Construction. The total cost of the works is estimated to date at more than 240 million euros.