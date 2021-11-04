He confessed to two murders and dozens of post-mortem sexual assaults

A British electrician admitted Thursday to the murders of two young women and dozens of post-mortem sexual assaults, which is unprecedented in the history of British justice.

Arrested at the end of 2020 after a DNA breach allowed David Fuller, 67, who worked as an electrician in several hospitals, admitted Thursday at his trial to the murders of two young women aged 20 and 25 in 1987 in Kent (South-South Sudan). ). ). He is accused of sexually assaulting them later.

Before trial, he pleaded guilty to 51 other crimes, including 44 related to post-mortem assault, but investigators estimated at least 99 the number of his potential victims, of whom 78 have been identified. Among these victims are three minors and several women over the age of 85.

The UK’s attorney general’s office said, in a statement, that searches at his home revealed hard drives “which are revealing evidence of prolific sexual crimes of a kind not seen before in a British court”.

“Between 2008 and 2020, Fuller filmed himself sexually abusing the corpses of dozens of women and girls in two mortuaries at Tunbridge Wells Hospital” in Kent “which he had access to because of his job as a maintenance supervisor,” the statement said.

Libby Clark of the Judicial Police Service said the charges against him were “unprecedented in the history of British justice”, convinced he would continue to take drastic action if he was not arrested.

Health Minister Sajid Javid said he was “deeply shocked by the untold nature” of the facts and called for a review of mortuary access and post-mortem activities and a review of existing legislation.

The police commissioned more than 150 specialized liaison officers to visit the families, and $2.5 million was spent to support them.

