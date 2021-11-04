Canada wants to contribute to the energy transition of indigenous communities | COP26 – Climate Change Conference in Glasgow

A platform will be launched to support these communities and help them access renewable energy sources, explained the Committee on Environmental Cooperation (CEC), which is chaired by US, Mexican and Canadian representatives, including Canada’s Environment Minister, Stephen Gilbeault.

This is often done with small diesel grids, the Committee noted.

Thus the Canadian government committed to fund the project in the amount of $500,000, along with the United States and Mexico.

The Environmental Cooperation Committee thus hopes that remote communities in North America will be able to take advantage of the advantages of ecological transformation, such as improving local air and water quality, enhancing energy security, new sources of income and economic opportunities, details its managing director, Richard A. Morgan.

Remote and indigenous communities are disproportionately affected by energy challenges. Quote from:Richard A. Morgan, Director General of the Committee on Environmental Cooperation

But before the birth of this platform, the Environmental Cooperation Committee will conduct a case study in North America to identify best practices from communities that have decided to switch to cleaner energy sources.

The first part of this project, which is based on the cooperation of the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA), will last five years, according to the Environmental Cooperation Committee.

Canada's Minister of Natural Resources, Jonathan Wilkinson, said while at COP26: "We are pleased that the Environmental Cooperation Committee is leading the North American component of the IRENA project."

Trudeau’s government says it has pledged about $700 million to support rural and remote communities across Canada who want to move away from diesel.