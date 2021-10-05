‘He wouldn’t be an NHL goalkeeper’

The acquisition of goalkeeper Samuel Montembolt based on concessions is a direct denial of Kayden Primo.

At least, there’s no doubt about it, according to TVA Sports analyst Eric Fishud.

• Read also: CH: The Trio of Danault Incarnate

• Read also: Victor Mete shot an arrow in the direction of CH

“It’s not like we’re going to be looking for a 34-year-old veteran at the end of his career, he argued, Monday, during the ‘show’ segment of the show. GC. He is a young man of 25 years, Primo is 22 years old. What that tells me as a message is that, even if Primo played well in his last game, he is not the goalkeeper for the Montreal Canadiens.”

Fishud does not think Primo will succeed in establishing himself elsewhere in the National Hockey League.

“I, I don’t think he’s going to be a regular goalkeeper in the National League, with so little I’ve seen. He definitely still has work to do, and he’ll go and play at Laval. But it’s funny, I said that this year, Primo had to play 50 At least a match with the Rocket. There, with Montembeault appearing, it won’t happen!”

Although he has yet to play to his potential at the highest level, the talented Montembault has intrigued CH, who has been interested in him since the 2015 Draft. There was a time when the Florida Panthers were thinking big for him.

“I can tell you for sure that the Panthers saw him as a kind of Roberto Longo when he arrived,” Fishud said. He had the best prospects for the Panthers, but unfortunately he didn’t develop as well as we thought.”