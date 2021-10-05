The new Grand Cherokee reveals itself with an additional version

It was first seen at the beginning of the year in an elongated L variant, but now it’s time to take a look at its classic configuration that has forged its notoriety. Jeep unveiled the all-new Grand Cherokee last week, which will be the first step in its full-size SUV lineup that has been completely overhauled over the past year.

Charles Rene

Journalism

This fifth-generation model, whose first steps go back to 1992, is trying to build on its achievements, while taking small steps towards electrification. Thus, the large SUV can now be powered by plug-in hybrid mechanics, the same powertrain used by the Wrangler 4xe. It promises 40 km of travel without getting up from the 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder, and it announces 375 horsepower and 470 pound-feet of torque.

Photo provided by Stellants Le Jeep Grand Cherokee Summit 4xe

The combination, consisting of a second alternator and a second electric motor located in the transmission (eight gears) instead of the torque converter, is classic after all. Engineers also use an electric air conditioning compressor to reduce fuel consumption.

The other two engines offered are entirely taken from the current generation. The 3.6-liter Pentastar V6 is the base engine with 293 horsepower and 260 lb-ft. It’s still mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission. The same is true of the 5.7-liter Hemi V8, which produces 357 horsepower and 390 pound-feet of torque. So it is less expense than the hybrid version. Towing capacity is 2812 kg for the V6 engine, while the V8 engine allows it to climb to 3265 kg. The 4xe plug-in hybrid version does very well in this regard with a curb weight of 2,761 kg, which is significantly higher than many SUVs.

new structure

Admittedly, few owners will venture far behind the wheel of their Grand Cherokee on poorly driven tracks, but the new platform receives among other things the contribution of standard air suspension on many versions. It can raise ground clearance up to 28.7cm when driving, which is 4cm more than the Toyota 4Runner. To further enhance the suspension articulation and thus improve traction, the Trailhawk livery adds to its arsenal an anti-yaw bar disconnecting mechanism, as well as several under-frame protection plates.

Photo provided by Stellants Interior Design For Jeep Grand Cherokee 2022

It is clear that all-wheel drive is included as standard with capabilities that are improved according to the versions selected. The Quadra-Drive II system is equipped, among other things, with an electronic limited-slip rear differential to distribute the torque well in coordination with an active transfer case.

more modern face

With broader channels, this Grand Cherokee’s design is clearly reaching greater modernity, but it still stays true to its principles. Powerful and angular, it remains recognizable as a Jeep product, something that reassures fans.

The interior seems to want to raise the bar for the SUV with attention to detail, at least in the photo, which is noticeable. This is rounded off by the new Uconnect 5 infotainment system, which has proven to be very interesting to use in other Stellantis products. Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are included, as is Alexa Assistant and a standalone wireless hotspot.

The 2022 Grand Cherokee will go on sale by the end of the year. It will take a few more months for 4xe copies to appear in the dealerships.