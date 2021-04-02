Heart Trophy: An Unequal Race, according to Patrick Kane

There should be no name other than Connor McDavid in the discussion of the Hart Trophy Award winner for the National Hockey League (NHL) campaign. At least that’s what Patrick Kane, one of his main rivals, is proposing to win the coveted title.

Veteran Chicago Blackhawks sent flowers to the Edmonton Oilers Center on Thursday night, when questioned by the media that his name was often mentioned in honor of a player considered the most valuable of his team.

“I don’t think anyone will really touch MacDavid this year,” said Kane, whose comments the NHL posted.

“He is the best in the league and his team is having a good season.”

Never mind, Kane is still flattered that his performance sparks a certain start.

At the same time, it’s good to hear these things. “Usually, it means your club is doing well,” said the 32-year-old.

Modest despite success

While the majority of hockey experts have put the Black Hawk apart from the qualifying picture, Illinois’ roster is extremely competitive. Prior to Friday’s match, the Hawks finished fifth in the NHL Central League, tied with the Nashville Predators (39 points), who are last.

These successes are closely linked to Beijing, who scored 13 goals and provided 36 assists compared to 49 points in 38 games in the 2020-21 season.

“I think I can be a little better at scoring goals,” Kane said humbly. […] I just try to produce and help the team in any way I can. I’m just trying to do something myself, improving myself every day and hoping to score more goals soon. I feel very good with my game. “

Think about the team

Keen to reaffirm that he is not in the same league as McDavid, Kane only wants a chance to win a fourth tournament.

“I just want to help the team win,” said Heart Trophy three-ring champion Stanley Cup. Usually, if you bring your team to the playoffs, you are more likely to be nominated. But I really think MacDavid is in a category of its own this year. “

The Oilers representative currently sits at the top of the NHL’s goalscorers, having scored 21 successes and 42 assists in exchange for 63 points in 37 matches.