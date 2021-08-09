Hello Americans Tomorrow

From Monday, Americans will once again be able to cross the border into Canadian territory, as well as for non-essential travel, provided they are fully vaccinated.

• Read also: The United States imposes restrictions on international travel

• Read also: The United States plans to reopen borders to vaccinated travelers

The measure, announced on July 19, will apply to US citizens and permanent residents who currently live there.

Travelers must demonstrate that they have received, for at least two weeks, all recommended doses of one of the vaccines approved by Health Canada, specifically those from Pfizer, Moderna, AstraZeneca or Johnson & Johnson.

They must not show symptoms of COVID-19 and must have proof of having taken a COVID-19 test before arriving in Canada. Additional testing that was required at the time of entry into Canada will not be mandatory.

In addition, children under the age of 12 will not be required to self-quarantine for 14 days if their parents or guardians have been fully immunized. However, these youngsters will have to undergo screening tests on the first and eighth day of their arrival.

Another relaxation: US travelers arriving by air will not be required to spend three nights in a Canadian government-approved hotel. Until now, these travelers have had to stay there waiting for the results of their screening tests.

Remember that the land border between Canada and the United States was closed at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, in March 2020.

While it would be easier for Americans to enter Canada, the opposite is not true, because the borders of our neighbors to the south will remain closed until at least August 21.

As for citizens of other countries, it will be necessary to wait until September 7 to be able to enter Canada during a non-essential trip, provided they are fully vaccinated.

In addition, the airports of Quebec City, Ottawa, Winnipeg, Edmonton and Halifax will resume service for international flights on Monday, joining the airports of Montreal, Toronto, Vancouver and Calgary that have so far been the only ones able to accommodate these flights.

All travelers must then have an ArriveCAN app where all of their travel information, such as proof of vaccination and their COVID-19 test results, must be submitted in advance.

– With QMI