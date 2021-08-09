Starting ? The new MacBook Pro is said to have entered production

Could this be the start? According to DigiTimes, Apple subcontractors have begun mass production of the 14- and 16-inch MacBook Pro. So the path to launch in September or this fall seems certain.

whisper itAn apple It has finally given the green light to its subcontractors to begin mass production of the new 14- and 16-inch MacBook Pro. At least that’s what the Taiwanese media reported DigiTimesConfirming earlier rumors, adding that production targets will be set at between 600,000 and 800,000 units per month between August and November.

As a reminder, the new MacBook Pro has been the subject of fervent and close rumors for several months. Several sources expected it to be shown at WWDC 2021, but in the end Apple didn’t use the event to make any physical announcement… Even if there were indications that these MacBook Pros were already in the program, at least initially. These two machines can eventually To be announced in September – to launch either immediately after or a little later in October.

Busy start for Apple

If true, Apple’s comeback will be particularly dense with a series of announcements of the new iPhone, the new Apple Watch, and possible new AirPods… thus these two MacBook Pros have been completely redesigned.

According to previous information that has reached us, these new laptops will be equipped with M1X processors much more powerful than the current Apple M1, but also with MiniLED displays (instead of Retina IPS panels). As mentioned in previous articles, Apple could also have completely redesigned the chassis of the new MacBook Pro to give them a new angular design, close to that of the iPhone 12, but also a more generous connection. We still find USB-C, but also an SD card reader, an HDMI output as well as a new MagSafe magnetic connector for recharging. So much information that we should be able to confirm or deny in a few weeks if the rumors are true.