Henry Salvier dies in Milas: ‘It was a well of science’

The hydrogeologist, known for his commitment to protecting the department’s water resources, has died at the age of 91.

Researcher in hydrology, one of the top water resources specialists in P.-O. , but also in Aude, author of several books (The Book of Groundwater of the Catalan Pyrenees, If I were told Agly, Catalan Caves, Granitopolis, Le Montou, Exploitation by digging blocks of water, Memory of a teacher in spite of himself …), Henry Salvier, a resident of Milas, who died on September 8 at the age of 91, always proclaimed the importance of groundwater conservation. Thanks to him, a scientist and a man in the field, several watersheds of the region were discovered: Opoul-Périllos, Villefranche-de-Conflint or Les Angles. He has always wanted to protect the department and its water reserves by spreading his knowledge. However, his idea of ​​creating a water microscope never saw the light of day.

“Went under our feet”

His friend Alex Offrit of Milas says: “We met when I fought against the RN 116 Bank Path Project. One day he called me and said, ‘I can help you, I’m a hydrologist. “Fighting together, but unfortunately we lost. He was a brilliant man, a fighter, an activist, good at science. Only drink water! For him, it was the best drink. He said: The water went under our feet. And one day we won’t have it anymore.

His brother-in-law Remy reveals the man who is least known and most intimate: “He walked every day and swam in the sea whenever he could. He said you shouldn’t stop being active. He regularly went to operas and loved classical music.”

Henry Salvare’s funeral will take place today Friday, September 16 It’s 9:15 a.m. at the Canet-en-Roussillon crematorium.