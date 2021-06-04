[PHOTOS] Giant Harry Potter store opens in New York

New York | Wearing pointy hats and Hogwarts witch dresses, hundreds of fans donned Butterbeer and stood in Hagrid’s giant boots, at the opening of the largest dedicated Harry Potter store in New York.

Hundreds of fans of the most famous magician’s apprentice lined up for hours in the rain to be the first to discover the three floors entirely dedicated to the world JK Rowling had envisioned.

“It’s really magical,” says Margaret Suarez, whose boyfriend arrived at 6 in the morning, four hours before the scheduled opening.

The 30-year-old fan quickly decided on the Witch Bellatrix Lestrange wand and action figures.

“In my heart I am a witch,” she said. “I really want to own a wand and dedicate it to experience my favorite fantasy world.”

Ruben Juarez, 27, and his wife had traveled from faraway Texas to open this 2,000-square-meter store, near the iconic Flatiron Building.

‘We are glad to be here.’ ‘I love everything about Harry Potter,’ said the young man, with a red and gold striped Gryffindor scarf around his neck.

Police officers had surrounded the long line of fans since the day before, who kept arriving all morning.

Inside the store, many were taking selfies in front of the red phones that were supposed to transport witches and witches to the Ministry of Magic.

Others will try wearing Quidditch’s knitted shirts, enjoying “Butterbeer” at the pub, or browsing copies of these novels, which have sold half a billion copies worldwide.

Butterbeer is like soda foam, hotter. Emile Rodriguez, 21, explained, “There is no equivalent, frankly.

The store had intended to open in 2020, but the pandemic delayed the deadline.

Alexandra Ewing, 19, said the wait was worth it.

“It’s the best time of my life,” she said, “I hold my tears constantly, I love it.”