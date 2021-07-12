Here’s a look at Goodbye Happiness, Ken Scott’s new movie.

movie preview goodbye happiness, by Ken Scott, was revealed today, along with its theatrical release date. Set to hit theaters December 17 in Quebec, this new feature film from the director stars co-stars Louis Morissette, Antoine Bertrand, Patrice Ropitel and Francois Arnault.

goodbye happiness It tells the story of four siblings in a struggle who find themselves on the Magdalen Islands to spread the ashes of their deceased father. While the younger brother loses the jar, all the siblings will have to learn to live together in the family’s summer home at the water’s edge.

The film, filmed in the fall of 2020, stars Julie Le Bretton, Charlotte Aubin, Pierre-Yves Cardinal, Marielles Burke, Elisabeth Dupree and Genevieve Boivin Rossi.

Distributed by Les Films Opale, goodbye happiness It is produced by Christian Laroche, who is behind several successful films, including mirage And the The Three Little Pigs.

Ken Scott hasn’t made movies in Quebec since then Starbuck, released in 2011. He also directed the American version of this feature film titled unknown donor (Delivery man).

We are also indebted to the director’s feature-length film scenarios. The great seduction And the Maurice Richard. He directed American films in recent years Uncategorized cases (unfinished business) as well as the French movie The exceptional fakir’s journey.