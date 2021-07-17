Here’s all the Netflix Canada news for the week of July 16, 2021!

You like the original production of Ntvlax? If so, you are served this week! In fact, giant Streamnig has released several exclusive novelties in recent days.

As for the second season of the series I never did before It definitely catches our eye! Our team wasn’t alone in following up on Davey’s emotional and friendly adventures, as the series already took the number two spot on the Canadian charts.

If you fancy a documentary series instead, two new products are available to you: the mini-series Naomi Osaka, which is about the 23-year-old Japanese tennis player, and theft, which takes a look at some of the most mind-boggling thefts in recent history.

In terms of cinema, the show is also very rich, especially with the third and final part of Fear Street, which leads us this time back to the year 1666 to reveal the origins of the witch who cursed Shadyside for centuries. Horror fans are here to enjoy, because Netflix delivers too Classic horror story, an Italian scare movie, as well deepA Korean sci-fi movie that promises to chill your spine.

Action lovers are not left out Gunpowder Milkshake, which plunges us into a world of contract killers and was on our list of titles to watch this month.

Several movies to watch or watch again as well as some other series are among this week’s new releases on Netflix. To view them all, scroll below. happy weekend!