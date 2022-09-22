Here’s what Guillaume Lemay Theverge would have secured after he broke up with Gemini

Guy a Reveal the conversation he had with him Guillaume Lemay-Thivierge After the sudden appearance of the comedian on stage at the awards ceremony Twins.

We recall that Guillaume Lemay-Thivierge created anxiety Last Sunday by introducing an unexpected monologue, throwing points among others at Louis Morissette and J.A. Lepage.

Visiting Le Québec au 98.5, Guy A. LPage returned to the action, explaining that he had spoken with the actor at the end of the evening.

The host explained that Guillaume Lemay-Thivierge: “He wasn’t happy with the fact that I invited him to everyone talking about it, and when he spoke at length during an interview with Eric Duhemy, I said the next day if we had been editing, I would have removed that part.

Then he added:[…] Louis Morissette is involved in another gag. Anyway, he was mad at us. But that, frankly, belongs to him.”

Guy said. LePage then said he was surprised and sorry that Guillaume Lemay Theverge had taken control of the party, a forum which must be a privilege and requires a lot of preparation.

