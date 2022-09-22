These are 5 green vegetables you should eat regularly

Children often frown when it comes to eating it. However, green vegetables are especially recommended for their health benefits.

Nutrition experts recommend eating at least one type of green leafy vegetable every day. Here are five of them that are particularly beneficial for the body.

Broccoli

Rich in nutrients, including vitamin K, phosphorous, and calcium, this cruciferous vegetable is essential for bone health. Thus, women and men with osteoporosis or victims of recurrent fractures should eat it, raw or cooked, several times a week. The same advice for children, mothers and the elderly.

Lettuce

It may seem surprising that lettuce, and more specifically lamb lettuce, is a good source of omega-3s. These fatty acids are essential for mental health. They help maintain a good nervous balance.

spinach

Spinach contains many nutrients, including vitamin E (3.98 mg / 100 g) that protects cells from premature aging. With its sweet taste and smooth texture, it is also one of the lowest calorie vegetables. It is cooked in a salad with young sprouts or stewed as an accompaniment to meat, for example.

Football

Rich in fiber, this little cabbage is not very popular with children. However, it focuses on a real mine of benefits. It contains vitamin C, which is especially useful for promoting iron absorption. Brussels sprouts are otherwise rich.

dandelion

Delicious in salads with, for example, warm goat cheese, dandelion leaves are very useful for the entire digestive system. They will help treat minor ailments such as bloating or constipation. Finally, it stimulates the liver by activating bile secretion.