“He’s quite a hockey player” – Joelle Bouchard

With arms open, Joel Bouchard will welcome striker Cole Caufield in a Laval missile.

During the press conference following his family’s match, the Montreal Canadiens school club coach praised the merits of the person who ended his NCAA career to leap into the pros.

“His presence in our training is a very positive thing. He is a young man the organization is happy to draft. He has a unique player file: he is a top scorer.” Bouchard said.

Cofield, CH’s pick in the first round of 2019, is truly known as an excellent defector. The American hit the goal 49 times in 67 matches during his two campaigns with the University of Wisconsin Badgers.

Ready to work

The missile pilot also indicated that he had already exchanged some text messages with the 20-year-old athlete.

“He told me he’s very passionate and can’t wait to work. He’s a talented young man. You can’t score that many goals without talent.”

Bouchard has been vague about his expectations for Caufield, but he still talks about the fact that the skater has to go through a period of adjustment when starting his career.

“When they are [les jeunes joueurs] Coming from Europe, they have to get used to the size of the ice. When it comes to beginners it is sometimes the rhythm of the game and for those who come from college level this is the biggest workload. We play much more matches than the NCAA. However, no players react in the same way to this challenge. “

“Hockey is the solution to all problems. Cofield is a hockey player who is passionate about the game and wants to score goals.”

Poehling’s advice

Cofield will join the missile at the end of the week and is due to enter quarantine. With Laval Club, he will be able to count on Ryan Poehling to help him with his transfer.

The two men made a similar journey. Both are first-round selections and hail from the American School circuit.

“It’s a big step to take, but it looks like he’s ready to do it, he analyzed Public Choice No. 25 in the 2017 draft. The best thing he can do is take as much information as possible and learn from everyone, including coaches and colleagues. He really helped me with it. my journey “.

Poehling also advised him to make the most of the present moment.

“It happens very quickly and he has to remember to take advantage of it. It’s a long and exciting process. It’s only the beginning, but he has to have fun.”