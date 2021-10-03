High Five Festival. Skiing attentively, complete program

Mountain dwellers and skiers in particular are often said to be the first witnesses to global warming. All mountain dwellers who deserve this name know this. Such is the case with Gaétan Gaudissard. Originally from Hautes-Alpes and settled in Tarentaise, he is a professional skater and Annecy Salomon brand ambassador. On Sunday at the Big 5 Festival (Session 10), the young man with the mustache presents the film Conscience, which he directed with Alex Chambet. A beautiful project (1 hour 10 minutes) that testifies to his awakening to a certain environmental awareness that he must coexist with his activism as a professional skater. not suitable ?

“I wanted to share this change that affects my personal and everyday life,” he explains. To make his point, he turned to a journalist to meet powerful figures in the community who share the same sensitivity and convey their words. Victor Galuchot, former hero of the web series “Bon appétit”, mountaineer Liv Sanoz in her garden in Chamonix or even high mountain guide Tony Lamish were invited to share their thoughts on how to conserve their environment. “If I went to meet other people, it would be in order to build a reflection on that. In the skating world, 99% of people are aware of the problem but in the end no one sees an alternative. I wanted to provide solutions and ideas that weren’t necessarily onerous and restrictive.”

Poem for local skiing

There is no question about teaching Gitan a lesson. Not so long ago, like everyone else, he dreamed of traveling to the other side of the world and going skiing by car. “At my level, what I’ve found ‘less bad’ for my activity is the electric bike. We can add seal skin and the train. To make his point: ‘When you go into the mountains by bike, you take more time but don’t waste.'” Preparing for your trip or your day skiing is already immersed in adventure. ”

Conscience isn’t an ode to local skiing, it’s an invitation to take the time. “For me, it’s an invitation to think about how and why we do things. The feeling of satisfaction is very different from climbing up a mountain if you go by car or if you get there and it takes a long time.” Taking the time to care about the fate of our environment, in exercising outdoors as in In everyday life, ‘It’s really part of the solution.

–