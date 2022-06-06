Karen Vanas’ sexy white dress grabs the attention at the Quebec Cinemas

The Gala Quebec Cinemas took place on Sunday, June 5, and the actors, actresses, and screenwriters took the opportunity to dress in their best clothes, but one Quebec star especially stood out in terms of looks.

In fact, Karen Vanas dared to step out in a gorgeous white dress that embraced the hottest fashion trend of the moment: cutouts!

signed song monot It perfectly matches the talented actress, who chose to pair it with a discreet and elegant pair of earrings Autolinger.

Martin Nudity / QMI . Agency

Transparent high heel shoes secret by Gianvito Rossi higher than that! Karine Vanasse managed to benefit from expert stylist advice Patrick Wimbourg For this remarkable look!

Martin Nudity / QMI . Agency

From a beauty standpoint, the star kept her loose red hair layered and styled to the side. Simple and gorgeous makeup made by makeup artist Leslie Ann Thompson Fully emphasizes the natural beauty of the Quebec actress.

Martin Nudity / QMI . Agency

Another fashion home run for Karen Vanas!

