High-risk Roxhamn Road reopened to migrants

The federal government decided this month to Reopen Roxham Street, in Quebec, borrowed it from immigrants (particularly Haitians) to cross from the United States to Canada and apply for refugee status. Under the 2004 Safe Third Country Agreement (ETPS), such a request will be refused at the official border crossing.

Roxham Road is a country road (8 km) from the former village of Perry Mills in Champlain Township, New York, north of the former village of Bogton, in the municipality of Saint-Bernard-de-Lacolle au Quebec.

Appeal to the Minister of Immigration

At the end of October, a group of Toronto citizens committed to the humanitarian crisis in Haiti sent a letter to the federal immigration minister.

It calls the attention of the Canadian government to the thousands of Haitian immigrants who are in distress on the continent, due to the social and political crisis in Haiti at the source of this mass immigration.

This was followed by a spontaneous response from the new immigration minister, Sean Fraser, which in no way addressed the subject of said letter.