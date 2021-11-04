High-speed operation: 690 families in the Basque Country MRC will have access to high-speed internet by September 2022

With a joint investment of $7.7 million made through the High Speed ​​Canada-Quebec operation, the project will see the light of day.

Minister of National Revenue and Member of Parliament for Gaspésie – Les les-de-la-Madeleine, Ms Diane Lebouthillier, Parliamentary Assistant to the Prime Minister of Quebec (High Speed ​​Internet Component), and Mr Gilles Bélanger, Member of Rivière-du -Loup – It was announced today for Tmiscoata, and Mr. Dennis Tardiff, as well as the Vice President, Programming and Community Relations at Cogeco Connexion, Ms. Johann Hens.

Cogeco will receive $6.3 million to support the deployment of high-speed Internet services to 690 homes. The total cost of the project is $7.7 million. Cogeco is currently conducting an inventory of homes that still lack access to high-speed internet to confirm the exact number of homes that will be covered by the deployment of services.

High speed internet services are essential in a modern society like that of Quebec. Access to efficient, reliable and affordable Internet services is at the heart of the economic and social development of societies. The work funded by Operation Canada-Quebec High Speed ​​is a key component of Quebec’s digital transformation and will enhance access to telemedicine, tele-education, entertainment, online sales and telework.

“This is excellent news for the MRC des Basques, the Bas-Saint-Laurent region and all the rural areas of Quebec. In recent years and more in recent months, access to high-speed internet has become essential for our communities, not only to bring people together virtually, but also for work and health study and trade. Our government understands the urgency and importance of connecting all regions of Quebec and Canada. We will continue to invest and work in partnership with the Government of Quebec, so that every family has access to high-speed Internet,” explains Diane Lebothelier, Minister of National Revenue and Member of Parliament for Gaspey – Les les- de-la-Madeleine .

“I am pleased to announce today that all the municipalities in the Rivière-du-Loup – Témiscouata region have signed an agreement to spread Internet access. This is a very important issue for the future of living environments and the economy in our region. In this way, everyone will have access to the same online services as The same is the case in other Quebec regions, starting in 2022,” emphasizes

Denis Tardif, Member of Parliament for Rivier de Loup-Tmisquata.

Remember that on March 9, 2021, the Quebec government announced that it had increased its budget to more than $1 billion to speed up the connection of thousands of homes to high-speed internet.