High speed spring for Z!

From April 11, 2022, Z will offer an entertainment program for racing enthusiasts and adrenaline rushes with TAGLIANI: À TOUT ALLURE and GÉNIES DE LA VITESSE

From 11 April 2022, Z will provide entertainment programs for racing and adrenaline enthusiasts. The novelty of TAGLIANI: ALL and the return of SPEED GENIUSES will immerse viewers in the world of kart racing and speed race Quebec.

Last winter at Z, 6 of the A25-54’s 10 regular shows* were original productions, proving, once again, the talent of local creators.

Fast Original Productions

Tagliani: Full speed

Monday 9:30 p.m., starting April 11

This documentary series follows Alex Tagliani as he leads the TAG Motorsport karting team through a season of top-notch karting. Crazy speed, extreme emotions, incredible crashes and adrenaline are at the heart of this production. Drivers aged 10-15 want to become the next “brand” and earn a place on the podium. Whether through the testimonies of young pilots, their families, or Alex himself, viewers will have the privilege of access to a world where money, jealousy, victory and disappointment combine. Hold on to your seats, TAGLIANI: Absolutely, put the pedal to the floor to bring to life a full range of emotions!

Genius of Speed ​​(season 3)

Monday 9pm, starting April 11

Mary Lynne Junkas sets out to meet ten new car modification enthusiasts and enthusiasts. During the drag race, these fanatics will have the chance to take on Olivier Pinello and one of the luxury cars from his collection. This event will allow us to find out who the true speed geniuses are.

Season 2 of NEXT STAND-UP will also air every Wednesday at 9 p.m., starting May 25. The CRINQUÉ series will be presented from June 6th every Monday at 9:30pm.

More than just fun collectibles

Z viewers can welcome spring with the return of popular dramas: FRINGE, WESTWORLD, GAME OF THRONES, SUPERGIRL and THE BIG BANG THEORY. The new LE SANCTUAIRE will be appearing on the Z airwaves in June.

On the realistic side, Z will be featuring new and exciting series such as SURFERING THE MEGA WAVE and BARFIGHT IN MY YARD.

Viewer favorites will return for new seasons: CATFISH: FALSE IDENTITY (season 8), AMERICARS: FAST AND MUSCLE (season 7) and BROWNS: GENERATION ALASKA (season 3 – Part 2).

since April 11Z viewers will be surprised by a diverse program that combines speed and the best of fantasy. The first episodes of the original productions can be watched for free on the platform Noovo.ca. All shows on the spring schedule will also be available there to follow channel subscribers.

