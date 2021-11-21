Historic double of Jesse LaCourse and Rouge It Or

It was by far the best day in the history of the track, field and cross country program. One of the great days in the history of Rouge et Or, all sports combined Launched after the auditions head coach Felix Antoine Labuante.

Behind Jesse LaCourse, teammate Catherine Buschmin crossed the finish line for the eight kilometer race in third place while Jean-Simon Deganis (second) and Thomas Favard (third) also took the podium on the men’s side.

Men’s and women’s teams Rouge et Or with the Canadian Champions banners. Photo: Radio-Canada / Rouge et Or

As a result, Laval’s teams topped the U Sports team rankings, which is determined by the five best results from each league during the event. Rouge et Or men and women lifted the big trophy at home, unprecedented in the history of Canadian college sports.

Lacourse you don’t want to regret

She who ceded ten meters to the leader, Keanna Gibson of Guelph, and with two kilometers to go in the race, Jesse LaCourse struggled to remember her last lap at the Abraham Plains track.

I was so hollow of all my energy that I don’t know when I got over it. The only sentence I could think of was [Félix-Antoine Lapointe] Who told me: “Don’t regret it.” I gave everything so that I had nothing , related to the hero.

The LaCourse has been undefeated throughout the college’s Cross Country season, and was injured at Ishiogam in training, ten days earlier. The collapse disrupted his preparation but did not stop him from winning.

« To carry it here with my family and friends who encourage me, my fellow goldmen, is really stupid. » – Quote from Jesse LaCourse, Canadian U Sports Cross Country Champion

weird lucky charm

On the men’s side, Jean-Simon Deganis and Thomas Favard also had bronze and silver medals around their necks. In stark contrast to the scene at the finish line of the eight-kilometre race a few minutes ago, where the two runners and their opponents nearly fell to the ground in pain one by one, bringing relief to put an end to their suffering.

Jean-Simon Deganis (centre) celebrates with his teammates Image: red and gold

I have no words to describe the day. It’s exceptional, it’s magic. I’ll need some time to absorb this , Desgagnés admitted all smiles.