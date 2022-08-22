Cars for everyone in Saskatoon

forty Rock 102’s & Shine Downtown Classic Car Show He returned to Saskatoon after two years due to the pandemic.
Nearly 900 classic cars, trucks, and motorcycles dominated the city streets and drew people from all over the province… and even Chilliwack, British Columbia, for Sunday only.
” It’s a special event that people have been looking forward to every summer for the past 40 years, not just in Saskatoon, but all over western Canada. »
This event also has symbolic significance for some.
On 22nd Street was a 1980’s Thunderbird, which belonged to Meadow Lake-born Jake Zefley. He died at the age of 21 from a terrible disease.
His parents decided to bring his car to his memory, who loved cars since the age of 13 months, thanks to the very special 1968 meteorite.
” To get him to sleep, I’d go for a walk with him in my convertible and the little one would sleep. This is where his love for classic cars comes from. »
He adds that Jake would be all smiles, if he could be here. It was he who bought his son’s first old car when he was eight years old.
As for Jacob Waddell, of Warman, he was present with his 1993 Dodge W250 pickup truck.
At just 20 years old, he got it in Alberta, about two weeks ago:
” This is my dream truck! »
The Show and shine rock 102 It started in 1982, making it one of the premiere summer events in Saskatoon for 40 years.
An opportunity for vehicle enthusiasts and families to enjoy the sunny streets of Bridges City.
Jordan Martin, new to Saskatoon, was driving with his family when he discovered collectors and their cars. People there asked what was going on… and so he came to attend the event.
His son had a lot of fun saying that he loves cars. When asked about his favourite, he replied:
the green.
