Cars for everyone in Saskatoon

forty Rock 102’s & Shine Downtown Classic Car Show He returned to Saskatoon after two years due to the pandemic.

Nearly 900 classic cars, trucks, and motorcycles dominated the city streets and drew people from all over the province… and even Chilliwack, British Columbia, for Sunday only.

Rock 102’s promotional director, Heather Bonynge, is excited about the event’s popularity. Photo: Radio Canada/Trevor Pothorell

” It’s a special event that people have been looking forward to every summer for the past 40 years, not just in Saskatoon, but all over western Canada. » – Quote from Heather Bonning, Director of Promotion, Rock 102

This event also has symbolic significance for some.

On 22nd Street was a 1980’s Thunderbird, which belonged to Meadow Lake-born Jake Zefley. He died at the age of 21 from a terrible disease.

Dan Zefly recalls his son’s passion for vintage cars. Photo: Radio Canada/Trevor Pothorell

His parents decided to bring his car to his memory, who loved cars since the age of 13 months, thanks to the very special 1968 meteorite.

” To get him to sleep, I’d go for a walk with him in my convertible and the little one would sleep. This is where his love for classic cars comes from. » – Quote from Dan Zefly, adoptive father to Jake Zefly

The 1980 movie Thunderbird that once belonged to Jake Ziefflie is now embellished in his memory. Photo: Radio Canada / Genevieve Patterson

He adds that Jake would be all smiles, if he could be here. It was he who bought his son’s first old car when he was eight years old.

As for Jacob Waddell, of Warman, he was present with his 1993 Dodge W250 pickup truck.

At just 20 years old, he got it in Alberta, about two weeks ago:

Jacob Waddell, 20, of Warman, got his dream truck two weeks ago in Alberta. Photo: Radio Canada / Genevieve Patterson

” This is my dream truck! » – Quote from Jacob Waddell, participant

The Show and shine rock 102 It started in 1982, making it one of the premiere summer events in Saskatoon for 40 years.

An opportunity for vehicle enthusiasts and families to enjoy the sunny streets of Bridges City.

Jordan Martin, new to Saskatoon, was driving with his family when he discovered collectors and their cars. People there asked what was going on… and so he came to attend the event.

Jacob Martin was attending the Rock 102 Show and Shine for the first time. Photo: Radio Canada/Trevor Pothorell