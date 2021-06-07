Historic victory for Canada in the World Hockey Championship

Paul brought himself in with Conor Brown, his teammate lifeNational Hockey League With Senators in Ottawa, he completed the maneuver to send the disk to an empty network.

Mikael Ruohuma had allowed Finland to return to the locker room by one goal after 20 minutes of play.

In the second period, Maxime Comtois tied the match by grabbing a free disc on the Force game.

The start of the Twitter gadget. Skip the widget? The end of the Twitter gadget. Back to the beginning of the widget?

The Finns fought in the third period to regain control through Petteri Lindbohm.

However, Captain Adam Henrique was forced into overtime with less than eight minutes in regulatory time. Comtoa collected his second point in the match.

Paul then took advantage of a two-on-one descent to claim his 27th title for Canada. The last victory of the representatives of the maple leaf dates back to 2016.

The start of the Twitter gadget. Skip the widget? The end of the Twitter gadget. Back to the beginning of the widget?

The country completes a stunning comeback, becoming the first team in tournament history to win honors after losing its first three matches.

The team led by Gerard Gallant had a disastrous start, before recovering brilliantly. It lost significantly to Latvia in raising the curtain.

Andrew Mangiapane was named Player of the Tournament. The Flames striker joined the Canadian team after his NHL roster was eliminated.

He immediately won his 7 goals and 5 assists.

Darcy Comber stopped 29 balls. At the other end of the ice, Jussi Olkinuora allowed three goals from 26 shots.

komtoa’s revenge

The young Anaheim Ducks striker made a good championship for Canada. Photo: AP / Sergei Grits

It is a beautiful story of Maxime Comtois whose recent engagement on the international stage ended badly.

The captain of the Canadian national team at the 2019 World Junior Championships, missed a chance with a penalty, in overtime, in the quarter-final against Finland.

Then Toni Utunen gave the victory to the Finns to finish the Canadians’ race. Comtois was then the target of hate messages on social media.

The United States celebrates the bronze medal

Earlier today, Conor Garland scored one goal and two assists, and the United States beat Germany 6-1 in the bronze medal match.

Guided by his offense, Cal Petersen made 33 tackles.

Christian Wallanen and Jason Robertson each added a goal and assist for the Americans, while Jack Drury, Trevor Moore and Ryan Donato each found Germany’s net once. Taggie Thompson stood out with three assists.

The beginning of the widget. Skip the widget? end of the piece. Back to the beginning of the widget?

In the loss case, Dominic Bittner prevented the US from getting the shutdown, and Felix Brockmann blocked 24 shots directed at him.

The United States has won bronze in four of the last eight editions.