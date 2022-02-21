Historic victory for Canada in women’s football

The Canadian women’s soccer team scored their first-ever victory over Germany on Sunday at Carrow Road in Norwich, England, winning 1-0 in the Arnold Clark Cup.

The Maple Leaf reps defeated the double world champion (2003 and 2007), who is currently ranked third in the world, thanks to Vanessa Giles, who redirected a corner kick from Janine Becky with a header in the seventh minute. The first success on the international scene.

“If I hadn’t headed the ball back, Kadisha Buchanan was right behind me so this goal was a carbon copy of what we practiced in the drill,” Gill said in a statement from Soccer Canada. It’s always good to win and close, especially in a tournament. Canada has always been recognized as a hard-working team that loves to defend and that has been our bread and butter.”

The Canadian Women’s Defense continued after that, taking its first win in the competition.

“We started well but as the game progressed we saw that we were tired,” said coach Bev Priestman. It’s the nature of a tournament like this and we don’t have the depth in attack we would have liked, but we still found a way to win.

After two matches, the Canadians took the top spot in the standings of the four teams, with one win and one draw. England and Spain share the second place, with two draws each, while Germany came in the fourth and last place with one draw and one loss.

Canada plays its final match of the qualifying stage on Wednesday against the Spaniards.