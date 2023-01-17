Holland will present the patriots of Ukraine – News

In doing so, the Netherlands joins the United States and Germany, which have already announced that they will support Ukraine’s air defense with these systems. Ukraine has been defending itself against Russian armed aggression since the end of last February.

“I think it is important that we join, and I discussed this (Tuesday) morning also with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz,” Rutte said. According to ANP, Rutte also said he had already discussed the matter with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Biden thanked Rutte for her support of Ukraine. He also said he was looking forward to talks on strengthening the supply chain. Rutte also noted that the Netherlands decided to spend an additional 2.5 billion euros to support Ukraine, which his government announced earlier.

According to Holland, Rutte and Biden will discuss more support for Ukraine “as well as further defense and security cooperation and the strengthening of bilateral trade relations.”

Patriot systems can engage airborne targets with a high degree of accuracy and have advanced sensors to help identify them.

Russia attacks targets in Ukraine with missiles, guided missiles, and drones, often of Iranian manufacture. They are trying to destroy the main energy infrastructure, and as a result, millions of people in the attacked country are often without electricity, water and heat supply. But Russian missiles have also hit civilian targets, such as residential buildings. On Saturday, more than 40 people were killed in a similar attack in Dnipro, eastern Ukraine.