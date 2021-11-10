Hollywood actor Dean Stockwell dies of ‘Quantum Code’

Dean Stockwell, the character of the 1990s TV series Quantum Code and the familiar face of Hollywood for decades, has announced that he has died at the age of 85.

Dean Stockwell, the son of comedians, began performing at the age of seven, in a musical with Gene Kelly and Frank Sinatra, “Stop in Hollywood.”

During his long career, he appeared in such classics as “Paris, Texas” by Wim Wenders in 1984 and in “Dune” by David Lynch in the same year.

Dean Stockwell met David Lynch and Kyle MacLachlan on “Blue Velvet”, where he sang in the play “In Dreams” by Roy Orbison.

Then he was selected for the Academy Awards thanks to his role as the godfather of the mafia Tony Russo in the comedy “A widow, but not so much”, along with Michelle Pfeiffer.

His most popular role will certainly be that of Al, who appears in hologram form in the Quantum Code series to aid the researcher played by Scott Bakula in his time wander.

The role earned him a Golden Globe Award and four Emmy Award nominations.