Home Appliances Celebrates 30 Years Beautifying Society With Tree Canada

Home Hardware and Tree Canada is a long-term partnership with 30 community tree planters across the country

Street. Jacobs, ONAnd the and 1 September 2022 /CNW/ – This September, Home Hardware Stores Limited celebrates its three decades of partnership with Tree Canada by continuing the tradition that began in 1992. For the 30e In the year, participating home hardware dealer owners will host Home Hardware Community Tree Plantings in partnership with the National Charity Giving Back and Beautifying their Communities.



“Home Hardware has a long history of supporting and strengthening local communities, and our relationship with Tree Canada has enabled our dealers to give back in beneficial ways,” said Kevin McNab, President and CEO of Home Hardware Stores Limited. “As we celebrate another year of community tree planting for home appliances CanadaI would like to thank Tree Canada and its independent agent owners for working together and planting more than 30,000 trees over the past 30 years. »

Since 1992, when Tree Canada was founded, home appliance dealers have planted thousands of trees in school yards, community parks, conservation areas, and areas in need of restoration after wildfires, hurricanes, and other weather events.

To celebrate 30 years of partnership, 30 home appliance dealers and owners from across the country are taking part in the campaign this year. Growing with Home: 30 Years of Home GrowingEach has a personal reason for wanting to beautify their community.

“The impact of our partnership with Home Appliances on many Canadian communities is immeasurable. Nicole Hertopis, CEO of Tree Canada, explained that engaging many children and citizens in beautifying their communities has not only been a source of motivation, but has also inspired people and organizations in our network to participate.” Since 1992, Tree Canada and Home Hardware have worked together to plant and care for trees in communities across the country, creating a lasting legacy for current and future generations. We are excited to celebrate the length of our 30-year relationship. »

Community tree plantings are traditionally held in September around National Arbor Day, which is the Wednesday of National Forest Week. This year, National Tree Day is September 21. As dealership owners prepare to plant trees in 2022, they are reflecting on the positive impact that tree planting has had on the communities they serve:

“One of my favorite things about being a part of the Home Hardware and Tree Canada Partnership for over 10 years is passing on my passion for tree planting to younger generations, including my son. Working with young people to share this stewardship perspective and leave an indelible mark on our community for generations to come. It still excites me.In 2015, we planted 50 fruit trees in a local garden, one of our largest to date.We were inspired by the efforts of our local community garden who donated a lot of fruits and vegetables to the food bank and I thought fresh fruit would be a great way to help in this contribution . »

Todd Young, Dealer-Owner, Beach builders supply home appliance construction center in Wasaga Beachin Ontario

“Working with Tree Canada was a perfect opportunity for us to take additional steps for a cause already close to our hearts, to restore trees affected by Dutch elm disease. In 2015, some team members and I formed a canopy restoration committee, with the goal of planting 1,000 trees in Windsor over the course of In the past five years, we have successfully planted more than 650 trees and created 10 new “mini-gardens” in the city.Our partnership with Tree Canada has been essential in re-greening our gardens and public spaces, and in restoring the canopy Windsor What it looked like before. »

Jeff RidenMerchant owner Windsor Home Appliances, WindsorNew Scotland

To learn more about Home Hardware’s 30-year partnership with Tree Canada, and to find a tree plant in your area, visit homehardware.ca/en/tree-canada.

About Home Appliance Stores Limited

Home Hardware Stores Limited is the largest retailer of agent-owned hardware, lumber, building materials, and furniture in the United States. CanadaLtd., with approximately 1,100 stores under Home Appliance Signs, Home Build Center, Home Appliance Construction Center, and Home Furniture Signs. Founded in 1964 in the rural town of Saint Jacobs, OntarioHome Appliances remains a 100% Canadian company. Through the Home Appliance Network, Dealer-Owners have access to extensive distribution and marketing capabilities as well as thousands of quality brands and private label products. Home Hardware Stores Limited is one of the top brand and best managed companies in the United States CanadaIt is committed to providing Canadians with everything they need for their work. To learn more about the company, visit: homehardware.ca.

About the tree of Canada

Tree Canada is the only national non-profit organization dedicated to planting and caring for trees in rural and urban areas. Through educational programs, research and engagement efforts, Tree Canada has helped restore forest cover in areas affected by natural disasters, guide communities in managing their urban forests, support projects for green schoolyards, and organize conferences on urban forests. To date, with the support of community partners and sponsors, Tree Canada has planted more than 84 million trees.

