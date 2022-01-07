Omicron risks: Air Canada accused of intentional blindness by flight attendants

Air Canada’s flight attendant association is appealing to Montreal to end alcohol and fast food services on board to reduce the risks posed by the Omicron wave.

We find ourselves […] Without clear leadership from the leadership of the company. A trend that seemed to believe, until New Year’s Day, that the epidemic could be avoided and forgotten thanks to a smokescreen made of cloth, products and endless promotions “, we can read in a message issued by the CEO of Air Canada, a component of the Canadian Federation of Public Officials ( CUPE).

Hundreds of reports

“The union must affirm the deep disappointment and sense of abandonment of its members towards the employer,” the letter continued. It seems that the worries and calls of the front fade away. “

The flight attendants claim they have “submitted hundreds of reports” to Air Canada to prove to the airline that on-board food and beverage service “is the number one reason for disclosing passengers.”

Comfortable passengers

“Many clients are under the impression that the epidemic is over or has subsided, which is clearly not the case,” stressed yesterday the head of the union entity, Wesley Lisowski, during a telephone interview with Newspaper.

Lisowski said the union is not asking Air Canada to stop service on board the plane exactly as it did in the first wave of the pandemic.

However, flight attendants are calling for alcohol service to be suspended on all flights, including business class, water service on domestic flights, and pre-landing service on transatlantic flights.

The union says other airlines, including Air Transat and Sunwing, have already reduced the level of their services.

