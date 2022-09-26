Hopper GH100, Nvidia plans 120GB of VRAM

In the professional segment, Nvidia’s high-performance offering is equipped with a Hopper H100 GPU. Depending on the variant (SMX5 card or PCIe card), this graphics chip includes 16,896 CUDA cores or 14,592 CUDA cores.

Either way, we have a 5120-bit memory interface in order to exploit a maximum of 80GB of HBM3 at 3 GHz (SXM5) or HBM2 at 2 GHz (PCIe). Both versions are using the same max capacity of 80 GB at the moment, and we’re defining it at the moment because according to a report this may change soon.

Nvidia will consider offering a PCIe version of GPU Hopper H100 Total 120 GB of video memory. On the other hand, we have no information on the nature of VRAM. According to the Chinese website s-ss.cc This new variant with 120GB of VRAM will be equipped with a full-power GH100 chip. It will obviously be fully unlocked.

This move to more VRAM is driven by the rapidly increasing volumes and complexity of HPC workloads. More VRAM becomes necessary to improve performance.