Android TV 12 was revealed a little more than a few months before the release

It’s been several months since thenAndroid TV 12 I talked about it, and today we are entitled to new information regarding the update. last december, Google announced the important news that will arrive with the new version of its operating system. In a recent blog post, developer Paul Lammertsma looks at these upcoming features and adds more to the list.

As we already knew, compatible TVs will make it possible Select refresh rate as you like. Thus, it will be possible to choose between 24 Hz, 25 Hz and 30 Hz. In this way, users will be able to adapt the setting according to the displayed content to enjoy a better experience. In addition, Paul Lammertsma states that it will be possible Configure 48 Hz on 24 Hz content To watch more smoothly.

Google says more about Android TV 12

Google is also improving accessibility options by taking into account users with vision problems. Thus Android TV 12 . will allow Adjust text size Depending on what suits them with different options such as small, automatic and large. No more reading tiny little information or having to get close to your screen so you don’t miss a thing.

Finally, the Mountain View company is also thinking about owners of 4K TVs by improving the resolution of its interface. All OS elements will be displayed in Ultra HD To reduce the gap between operating system menus and streaming content. Paul Lammertsma does not specify a release date for Android TV 12 but confirms that the update will be available “Early this year”.

source: Paul Lamertsma