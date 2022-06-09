Host Paul Arcand will quit his radio show in two years

98.5’s Number One Morning Show host Paul Arcand announced this morning that he will not renew his wireless contract when he completes it in two years.

The 62-year-old host, who is chairing the show Since you have to wake up For 20 years, she wants to develop other projects including documentaries and TV projects.

32 years later in the morning host Paul Arcand announced that he will complete his two-year contract but will not extend it. #radio #The media – Maxime Denis (maximedenis) June 9, 2022

This news comes because the program is once again the most listened to radio program in Canada according to the latest Numéris poll.

“I would really like to thank you; it is very touching to know you are there,” explained the host who advised his superiors at Cogeco that he would be leaving his position in two years.

Time for big starts at 98.5. The announcement of Paul Arcand leaving in two years is added to the announcement of Paul Hood who will leave the station after 15 years of loyal service on June 19 and Bernard Drenville who recently announced that he will stop political work – after 4 years and more than 1,000 stories – to return to politics under the colors of CAQ .

While his collaborators sang to him This Is Just a Farewell Prank during the Thursday morning show, Paul Arcand took the opportunity to set the record straight and put an end to rumors of his impending departure with a laugh.

“First, I’m not dead and second, I’m not leaving tomorrow afternoon, I’m not a candidate for the CAQ, nor of Eric Duhemé, nor of the Liberal Party, nor of Quebec Solidere, before the rumors…” M will leave in two years, elections in two months. Anyway, that’s what I said.”

