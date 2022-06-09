Moringa Latte, the miracle drink that wants you well

After matcha tea, chai latte, Pink Latte Or the Golden latte, another drink that promises to give us all the energy we so desperately need: a Moringa latte. Made from Moringa Oleigera, a plant native to India touted as a miracle in Ayurvedic medicine because it works as a natural remedy for many ailments. It is actually the most powerful natural antioxidant in the world because it contains more than 92 nutrients and 46 types of antioxidants.

In a video, these nutritional tips to improve aging:

The plant in question would already have many benefits and has been used for centuries in Asian, African and South American countries to help treat problems of anemia, anxiety, skin infections, bronchitis, etc. Moringa leaves are rich in vitamins, potassium, magnesium, iron and antioxidants.

Read also : Ten alternatives to coffee that will keep you going all day long

healthy ally

The Journal of Ecology of Food and Nutrition also compared its benefits with those of oranges (moringa leaves contain seven times more vitamin C than oranges), those of carrots (four times more vitamin A), and bananas (which will contain three other types of vitamin C). potassium). But that is not all, among the many beneficial effects it boasts of, Moringa will also have beneficial effects on type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular disease, asthma, as well as depression.

A drink that has it all and can become your favorite summer drink. the reason ? Thanks to its fiber content, it helps the intestines burn fat instead of storing it. And if this drink is often compared to matcha, particularly because of its colour, the Moringa Latte has the distinction of being completely free of caffeine or matcha, which means it can be eaten at any time of the day, even if it is. It is not recommended to drink Moringa at the end of the day because of its stimulating effect on the intestines.

How do we consume it?

If the Moringa tree comes mainly from India, it is possible to find here whole Moringa food in the form of powder or capsules. In general, you will find them in specialty stores such as herbalists or in organic stores, but also in drugstores or drugstores. However, beware of moringa that you can buy online, but if necessary, check its composition carefully. Simply add the equivalent of 2 grams in milk, preferably vegetables for a gourmet drink to taste and according to your needs, increase the dose if you tolerate it well. You can also add some spices to your drink like cinnamon or a pinch of nutmeg. And for those who aren’t a fan of latte, nothing stops you from adding a spoonful of moringa into your fresh fruit smoothie.

Don’t miss more lifestyle news on sosoir.lesoir.be Subscribe now to our newsletters By clicking here.